March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister in Brussels for EU meet

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών – Τελετή παρ

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos will hold a series of meetings with European counterparts and EU officials in Brussels in the context of the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, and the General Affairs Council on Tuesday.

The former will discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine and exchange views on Tunisia. It will also be informed about current affairs.

In the afternoon, EU foreign ministers will hold a joint session with their defence counterparts to discuss the implementation of the Strategic Compass one year after its approval, and EU support to Ukraine.

Kombos will also hold meetings with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Sweden and Hungary.

Parallel to the Foreign Affairs Council, a Donors’ Conference will be held on Monday to help mobilise support from the international community in dealing with the aftermath of the quake in Turkey and Syria. It will be organised in coordination with Turkish authorities.

Kombos will also participate in the Schuman Security and Defence Partnership Forum.

On Tuesday, he will attend the General Affairs Council in Brussels to prepare for the European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday, adopt Council decisions on EU-UK relations.

In Brussels, the minister will hold separate meetings with Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira, as well as Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides.

He will also meet with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and will hold a joint meeting with Cypriot MEPs.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Remand expected for Petra tou Romiou murder suspect

Iole Damaskinos

Roads from Troodos to Mount Olympus affected by weekend snowfall

Staff Reporter

Man taken in for resisting arrest, stealing copper piping

Staff Reporter

Today’s Weather: Mainly clear, afternoon rains

Staff Reporter

Christodoulides ready to unveil his Cyprus plan to EU chiefs

Source: Cyprus News Agency

After abuses, new method for appointments at migration from Monday, Ioannou says

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign