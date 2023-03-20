Girls in STEAM Academy: free places for displaced Ukrainians

Girls in STEAM Academy is a non-profit initiative that aims to bridge the gender gap in the STEAM fields – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. This year, the initiative will hold two BridgeSTEAM programmes specifically addressed to displaced Ukrainian girls, aged 14-17 and over 18, based in Cyprus. Two all-day sessions will take place in April and May and applications are now open.
“The war in Ukraine has left the world in shock,” say organisers, “and has been one of the most significant moments in contemporary history, leaving thousands of people displaced and seeking safety. The most vulnerable populations are young girls and women, who were forced to interrupt their studies. These programmes specifically target displaced Ukrainian girls and women, with the purpose of empowering them with knowledge and tools to enable them to access STEAM-related education. Through the programmes, participants will also have the unique opportunity to network with peers, as well as with women role models in STEAM fields.”
The BridgeSTEAM programmes aim to empower the participants on three different levels; develop their coding skills, inform them about career opportunities in the STEAM fields, and bring them in contact with inspiring women working in these fields in Cyprus. The programmes will also offer a career counselling workshop with a certified trainer, as well as a workshop addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The programmes are free of charge as they are sponsored by the American Spaces Programs of the US State Department, with the support of the CUTing Edge – An American Space (Cyprus University of Technology), Amdocs Cyprus and Youth Makerspace Larnaka (Youth Board of Cyprus).
The workshops for women 18 years old and over will take place at the Youth Makerspace Larnaka on April 22 and 23 and interested participants should apply by April 3. The workshop for teenage girls (aged 14 to 17) will take place on May 20 and 21 in Limassol and applications are open until May 2.
Girls in STEAM Academy
Free programs for Ukrainian-displaced girls. April 22-23. Youth Makerspace Larnaka, Larnaca. May 20-21. Limassol. 9am-6pm. Tel: 99-169053. www.steamacademycy.org. [email protected]