March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman remanded over church thefts following arrest of husband

By Iole Damaskinos00
handcuffs5

Paphos District Court issued a four-day remand order on Monday against a 28-year-old woman involved in the burglary of a chapel.

According to police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, this is the second arrest in the case, since the woman’s husband, also 28, has already been detained for five days.

Last Thursday, at 2.45pm, police received a tip-off that a suspicious person was inside the chapel of Ayios Georgios in Yeroskipou.

The person in question had earlier been identified on CCTV stealing from the church.

Footage from March 12, showed a man and a woman entering the chapel, and making off with €250 in cash, as well as a gold chain and cross. On March 15, the two allegedly re-entered the church, taking an additional €50.

Police proceeded to arrest the 28-year-old man who confessed to committing the two burglaries. When questioned further, he admitted he had committed the crimes together with his wife.

In addition to the church break-ins, the couple confessed to other thefts from a department store.

Related Posts

State doctors call for action to ensure public hospitals’ viability

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

New tax payment site to go online next week

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus’ lenders begin 14th post-programme surveillance mission

Staff Reporter

President meets Armenian patriarch

Staff Reporter

Disciplinary investigation into naked woman left on hospital bed (updated)

Katerina Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign