March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Brilliant speakers unite for competition

By Eleni Philippou00
slide1

Speeches, stories and ideas that will inspire and entertain will fill Semeli Hotel on Friday as the Annual Public Speaking Contests of Cyprus Toastmasters takes place. From 8pm onwards, public speakers will compete and organisers invite audiences to join an evening of inspiration.

“Feel the excitement as some of the island’s best speakers, evaluators and impromptu speakers compete to qualify for international contests that culminate in Barbados in August this year,” says the Cyprus Toastmasters team. “Witness powerful and engaging speeches, some of which are prepared and well-rehearsed others which are totally spontaneous.

“Watch some of the most skilled evaluators of Toastmasters,” they add, “provide constructive feedback to a public speaker. This last activity showcases how Toastmasters assist each other in their development through honest and respectful evaluations.”

Doors to the event open at 7.30pm and attendees can pay the €10 entrance fee in cash at the door which includes drinks or coffee/tea from the machine. For an extra €8, a main meal choice can be offered to be enjoyed while trained public speakers battle it out.

 

Annual Public Speaking Contests of Cyprus Toastmasters

Public speaking competition. March 24. Semeli Hotel, Nicosia. 8pm. €10. To attend register here https://forms.gle/YmSNa8MVfvJPmnRv5

Related Posts

Akel brands Demetriou dig ‘reheated food’

Elias Hazou

Industrial peace a priority for new labour minister

Gina Agapiou

Government to spend €100 million to fix refugee homes

Nikolaos Prakas

Ministry outlines how students to be assessed this school year

Gina Agapiou

SEK underlines CoLA remains its main priority

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus supports strengthening common defence of EU

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign