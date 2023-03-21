March 21, 2023

Man arrested for extortion in Limassol

Police in Limassol on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man for money extortion through threats.

In a complaint received last Friday, the owner of a Limassol property told police that on March 14, the 28-year-old had arrived on his property, demanding monthly protection money, and claiming to be acting on behalf of a third party. The suspect allegedly made threats against the owner.

On March 16, an unknown man contacted the owner by phone asking for a meeting, without offering a reason. The second suspect is reportedly connected to the 28-year-old and implicated in the threats the latter made.

Following the complaint to Limassol CID last Friday, a judicial warrant was issued against the 28-year-old, who was arrested shortly after 10:00 pm on Monday.

Investigations continue.

