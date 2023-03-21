March 21, 2023

Over half young Turkish Cypriots ‘want to leave the north’

By Nikolaos Prakas00
a woman holds a placard during a protest at deryneia checkpoint after turkish cypriot authorities opened up part of a fenced off area of varosha, a suburb of the town of famagusta in turkish controlled northern cyprus
A woman holds a placard during a protest at Deryneia in January

Over half of young Turkish Cypriots want to leave the north, a study published on Tuesday revealed, as most were concerned about their futures there.

According to the study run by Dilek Oncul as part of the EU’s Grow Civic programme, about 57.3 per cent of Turkish Cypriots aged 18-30 want to leave the north.

The study surveyed 302 young people, who answered questions about the psychological, economic, social and political circumstances in the north.

The main cause for leaving (51.8 per cent) was financial, while 38.6 per cent said they were concerned about the future, and 6.6 per cent said that they would leave due to conscription in the military.

Results of the study showed that 44 per cent were scared about failing in the future, 45.7 per cent said that labour conditions would worsen, and 42.1 per cent said that they will not be able to overcome future difficulties.

Almost two-thirds (62.9 per cent) said that their future is threatened by the financial and political changes in the north, while 55.3 per cent said they feel incapable because of the state of the economy.

