March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Premier League to allow players to break fast mid-game during Ramadan

By Reuters News Service
In 2021, a match between Leicester and Crystal Palace was halted by the referee after half an hour so Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate could break their fast after sunset

Refereeing bodies have told Premier League and English Football League match officials to pause play so players can break their fast during the holy period of Ramadan, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Match officials have been issued guidance so players can break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a pause in play. Ramadan begins on Wednesday and lasts a month.

Referees have also been encouraged to identify players who are fasting prior to kickoff and agree an estimated time for the pause in play.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez are among players who are expected to abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

In 2021, a match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace was halted by referee Graham Scott after half an hour so Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate could break their fast after sunset.

