WE Hotels: the hotel booking platform for world travellers

WE Hotels (www.wehotels.cy), the new global hotel booking platform, held its official launch event on March 14, 2023 at the Parklane, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Limassol. The impressive hotel booking website was presented to its strategic partners, local business people and stakeholders in the fields of tourism and hospitality.

The event was supported by the project’s long-standing partners: the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Municipality of Limassol, the Antamivi Card Reward Scheme by Bank of Cyprus, KPMG and UCLan University. The Cyprus Mail was the Communication Sponsor and Strategic Partner of the event, while the Hospitality Sponsor was Parklane Hotel & Resort.

The event, which hosted over 80 guests, showcased the WE Hotels platform, which offers travellers the ability to search and book hotels around the world, at the most competitive rates. The website is based on a modern, user-friendly experience, which makes booking accommodation easier than ever. It is designed to provide travellers with convenience, allowing them to quickly find the perfect hotel for their needs.

The event was opened by Mayor of Limassol Nicos Nicolaides, who mentioned the importance of WE Hotels for the promotion of Limassol, and more broadly Cyprus, as a global tourist and business destination, while noting that Limassol Municipality and WE Hotels, within the framework of their recent MoU, are planning more important actions in the specific sectors.

In turn, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) Director of Card Services Marcos Siarlis, welcomed the platform and referred to BoC’s Antamivi Card Reward Scheme, in which WE Hotels also participates, where, with every hotel reservation, users receive points through the Scheme to be redeemed at more than 900 participating businesses.

Thereafter, Parklane Hotel & Resort Business Development Manager Lorenzo Vivaldelli noted the importance of WE Hotels to the hotel industry, and referred to Parklane’s vision to provide its guests with a holistic hospitality experience all year round.

Following, WE Hotels Founder and CEO Nicos Andronicou provided an inspiring and impressive presentation, explaining how the brand was developed, before taking the audience through a thorough walk-through of the different features of the platform, and stressing that the importance to the traveller is the ability to find what they want, when they want it, at the best price.

During his presentation, Andronicou also mentioned that WE Hotels, through a survey of existing customers of the WE Group of Companies, highlighted five key features that are a priority when booking a hotel: competitive rates, immediate customer service, offers and promotions, use of filters for even more personalised results and a variety of accommodations in each destination – all of which have been successfully built into the platform.

In addition, the WE Hotels Founder stressed the importance of the platform’s strategic partnerships, which, while providing a global reach, give particular importance to local synergies and ways of promoting the domestic tourism product for travellers from and to Cyprus.

The event concluded with a panel discussion on on sustainable tourism and place branding, i.e. the promotion of Cyprus as a “place” for tourism, business and cultural activities of global interest. Panelists included: Cyprus Hotel Association Director-General Philokypros Roussounides, St. Raphael Resort & Marina Managing Director Farah Shammas, Partner at KPMG Kyprianos Christofides, Cyprus Mail CEO Freda Yannitsas, and Prof. Loukas Glyptis, Head of UCLan Cyprus’ School of Business & Management. All the panelists exchanged interesting views, emphasising the need for an organised cooperation between the public and private sectors, in order to strengthen tourism and hospitality in Cyprus.

Also during the launch, three lucky guests won a stay at two hotels in Cyprus, offered by the Antamivi Reward Scheme, and one stay at the Parklane, offered by the Hotel & Resort.

WE Hotels, which delighted its launch event attendees, is thus sure to become a favourite hotel booking resource, given that travellers will save even more with special offers such as free cancellation, mobile-only deals and special hotel rates, while benefitting from WE Hotels’ partner network, which offers additional perks, adding up to a unique and complete hotel booking experience.

Visit WE Hotels at: www.wehotels.cy