March 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Motorcyclist charged with illegal firearm possession

By Jonathan Shkurko094
File photo

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was arrested on Tuesday at around 4pm after failing to stop for a police check in Limassol and attempting to escape the authorities.

He appeared in front of the Limassol district court on Wednesday morning and was remanded for two days.

Police officers spotted the man driving a motorcycle without a licence plate on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue. When they signalled him to stop, he sped up and attempted to escape.

However, shortly after, he crashed into a car and fell off his motorcycle. He then fled the scene on foot.

While searching his backpack, which was found nearby, officers also found a handgun.

Police later found out that the motorcycle belongs to the 21-year-old, who was eventually located and arrested on Tuesday evening.

The suspect will have to answer to charges of illegal possession and transport of a firearm.

