Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) experience crucial times, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) brings a glimmer of hope

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a relatively new blockchain project, has been gaining attention in the cryptocurrency world for its unique features and potential to revolutionize the crowdfunding industry. As a result, established cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) may find it difficult to compete with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) in stage 11 of its presale and having experienced a 2203% price increase.

Unusual transactions on Ripple (XRP) cause stress among users; the price reaches $0.3819

Ripple (XRP) has been serving as a permissionless decentralized exchange. Its open-source platform enables various use cases for Ripple (XRP) tokens, including micropayments and decentralized finance. Events of heavy transactions are common within the Ripple (XRP) network, but community members noticed some unusually large transactions recently.

These transactions involved transfer of 200-300 million Ripple (XRP) tokens each. Reports say 916 million Ripple (XRP) tokens were transferred in total. It happened mostly around the same time Signature Bank announced its closure.

Members are speculating that it was not a coincidence, and that the collapse of Signature Bank has affected Ripple (XRP) in a significant way. However, the platform’s CEO claims that it has not affected their operations, but the huge transactions across the Ripple (XRP) network suggest otherwise.

Experts predict that the token price may decrease if speculation around Ripple’s (XRP) association with the bank’s collapse becomes true. Currently, the token is trading at $0.3819.

The dramatic increase in Cardano (ADA) whales activities alerts investors; the price remains around $0.3

Cardano (ADA) has been working on a plan to use blockchain technology in the global economic and social infrastructure. Its unique programming language, Haskell, allows Cardano (ADA) to conduct development based on evidence. Moreover, Cardano (ADA) promotes blockchain operations without the high energy costs associated with transaction validation.

Recently, data from Santiment has shown that Cardano (ADA) network saw a significant increase in whale activity since February. Transactions of Cardano (ADA) tokens worth more than $100,000 have been carried out to date. This trend might continue as there is no visible sign of a decrease in transaction volume across the Cardano (ADA) network.

Community members are worried about the possible steep drop in Cardano’s (ADA) price due to whale activities. However, it can also increase the token value. The current price of Cardano (ADA) is $0.3453, and its future movement is uncertain at present.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) sees 2203% rise in its presale token value

The 11th Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale phase has just begun, and the token price has already risen to $0.0921. It is a 2203% rise from the token’s initial cost. The great surge in Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) price and demand is due to its ability to allow early and established firms to raise funding quickly. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will let businesses sell equities in the form of fractionalized NFTs. Thus, different investors can buy the equity and help businesses raise needed capital in a short time.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) plans to repurchase and burn tokens from the exchange to boost their value, and decrease the circulation. The platform will also focus on promoting Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), both locally and globally, to expand the ecosystem.

A portion of trading taxes applied on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens will be returned to holders as passive income. The reward will be in the form of a fixed percentage of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens. The token will soon be released on big crypto exchanges like UniSwap.

Investors who wish to add promising investments to their portfolio must invest in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

