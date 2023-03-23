March 23, 2023

Concert series celebrates Astor Piazzolla

The music of world-renowned Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla will come to life once again in Nicosia and Paphos this March and April as a group of local musicians present a concert series. The Quintus Ensemble pays tribute to Piazzolla on Sunday and April 2 with works arranged for a wind quintet.

Their short concert series will commence at Attikon Multispace in Paphos with a 6pm show. Then, the Quintus Ensemble will travel to Nicosia’s Theatraki RIK – Andreas Christofides on the following Sunday to present the same performance.

The Ensemble was born out of a group of individuals with a true passion for music. Ever since coming together, they have been privileged to share their devotion to music and live performance with an audience of all ages. Having overcome many challenges, they are creating a distinct sound and receiving well-deserved acclaim for their musicianship and creativity. Their signature style has become synonymous with a diverse collection of melodies and compositions. This season it is dressed in Argentine aromas and Piazzolla’s renowned compositions.

 

Tribute to Astor Piazzolla

By the Quintus Ensemble. Attikon Multispace, Paphos. March 26. Theatraki RIK – Andreas Christofides, Nicosia. April 2. 6pm. €10-15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

