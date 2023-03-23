March 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the Numbers

Cyprus Business Now

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
larnaca cyprus business now 2
Photo by Larnaca regional tourism board (ETAP)

The Trade Service of the Cyprus Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry announced this week that it participated in the food exhibition Foodex 2023, which was held in Tokyo, Japan.

The service participated through an informational booth and was supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus Japan.

According to the announcement, the participation was carried out as a part of the effort to boost the extroversion of Cypriot businesses and help the penetration of Cypriot products into foreign markets.

At the Cypriot stand, products from 15 Cypriot companies were showcased to visitors These included halloumi, nuts, olive oil, wine, beers, honey, delights from Geroskipou, as well as chocolates.

Foodex (Japan) is one of the largest food fairs in Asia and hosted around 74,000 visitors this year.

 

The Wholesale Trade Cycle Value Index in Cyprus recorded a 16 per cent increase during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

During the same quarter, the Motor Vehicle Trade and Repair Turnover Value Index increased by 14.5 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

 

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, March 22 with minor losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 105.98 points at 12:56 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.08 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 64.03 points, representing a drop of 0.09 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €60,848.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and investment firm indexes fell by 0.39 per cent and 2.63 per cent respectively.

The hotel index rose by 0.6 per cent, while the alternative index also increased by 0.37 per cent.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (no change), Hellenic Bank (+0.61 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-2.75 per cent), Salamis Tours (no change), and Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (+0.77 per cent).

Related Posts

What is the European Union AI Act?

Reuters News Service

Fed delivers small rate hike amid global banking turmoil

Reuters News Service

Safe-havens and risk assets both rise as banking woes shift Fed expectations

Reuters News Service

Russia’s Ozon appeals Nasdaq delisting plan

Reuters News Service

UBS buys back nearly $3 billion in bonds issued under a week ago

Reuters News Service

Big investor in Credit Suisse bonds says ‘bail-in’ system worked

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign