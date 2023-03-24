A minute with Michelle Voge Artist

Where do you live?

I live in the Limassol area with my husband and four children

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee is a must! Breakfast is a good idea, ha ha

Describe your perfect day

Getting to sleep in, someone bringing me coffee in bed. Then a morning walk by the sea, taking time to breathe deep. The afternoon would be filled with creating something beautiful, without any time constraints. And then an amazing meal made by my wonderful husband, and enjoyed with my family.

Hmmm, I’m getting some good ideas to request for my birthday. 😊

Best book ever read?

I love the Bible- it’s been a road maker for my life. Other than that, I usually have about five books going at a time, and it usually takes months to actually finish one.

Best childhood memory?

My favourite memory includes family and activities surrounded with being outdoors

What is always in your fridge?

Coconut milk- need this for my coffee! 😊

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Beach Boys! My four-year-old has a thing with the Beach Boys right now, so it’s been on repeat in our car. Imagine a cheeky little four-year-old singing “I wish they all could be California girls…” It brings a lot of joy to our car rides.

What’s your spirit animal?

Hmmm, not sure about spirit animal, but for some reason I have always liked monkeys… they are so cute, jumping around playfully. I thought it would be fun to have a pet monkey.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of having four children! Being a mom has been the most rewarding and the most challenging thing I have ever done. Also, last year I began to pursue more of my creative dreams, which took courage and vulnerability. This is something I am proud of.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

A movie that comes to mind is the The Blind Side. I can think of lots of scenes in the movie that inspire me and make me cry every time I watch it… the kindness of strangers, love that transforms, overcoming obstacles – it’s very inspiring!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Mother Teresa as she is one of my heroes. I would love to just sit in a room with her and listen to her talk. So many things she said were profound.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I don’t know which time period, but I would travel to Thailand, as it’s a place I’ve always wanted to travel to. I would basically go on a food tour… I love Thai food!

What is your greatest fear?

Since having children, I have a lot of hopes and dreams for them. I want to raise kind human beings in a world that is sometimes unkind. So maybe a fear I have is for their future.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Life is a beautiful adventure. Don’t rush through trying to ‘arrive’ at an unrealistic destination. There’s a lot of time to figure things out. Do your best, pay attention to your dreams, live inspired, and never stop learning.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I’ve been married for 16 years, so I haven’t dated in a long time. But a deal breaker for me would have been someone who didn’t value or respect me.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would want to help others who might be freaking out and feel alone, sharing with them that they are loved by God. I would also want to gather my loved ones and go to a beautiful place, like the sea, to enjoy precious moments together. I picture watching the final sunset over the earth with them.