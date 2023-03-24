Guest recipes with Tonya Buxton

A taste of something sweet
Sugar-Free Cardamom, Pecan and Parsnip Loaf
I often put veg into cakes and muffins because they add moisture and nutrients, too. If you don’t like parsnips, use grated carrot or courgette instead.
100g pecan halves
150ml coconut oil
3 medium eggs
170g wholemeal flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
½ tsp allspice
1 tsp green cardamom pods, seeds removed and crushed in pestle and mortar
150g dried pitted dates, chopped
200g parsnip, grated
For the honey frosting
180g soft cheese
1tbsp honey, plus extra to drizzle (optional)
zest and juice of 1 small lemon
a pinch of salt
Preheat the oven to 170C/325F/Gas Mark 3. Line a 900g loaf tin with baking paper.
Spread the pecan halves on a baking tray and toast them in the oven for 10–12 minutes, keeping an eye on them so that they don’t burn. When they’re nicely toasted, take them out, allow them to cool and then chop into small pieces.
Whisk the oil and eggs together with a fork. Fold in the flour, baking powder, salt, spices and dates. Fold in the parsnip and most of the pecans, reserving some for decoration. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake in the oven for 1 hour, or until risen and golden.
For the frosting, beat the cheese with a fork until softened, then stir in the honey, lemon zest and juice and salt. Spread the frosting over the top of the cake and top with the remaining pecans and a drizzle of honey before serving.
Turmeric Latte
If you really want to make a difference to your aches, pains and general health, drink one of these every day.
3cm piece of fresh turmeric, peeled or ¾ tsp ground turmeric
2cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled or ¼-½ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp honey
1 tbsp almond, cashew or hazelnut butter
350ml water, or milk, hazelnut milk or oat milk for a creamier drink
½-¾ tsp ground cinnamon, plus extra to serve
1 tsp vanilla extract
salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and frothy. Then transfer to a small saucepan and heat gently until warm.
Pour into mugs, sprinkle over more cinnamon and serve.
Tonia Buxton has written four cookbooks and is a well-known TV celebrity and chef. For more information visit toniabuxton.co.uk