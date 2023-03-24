March 24, 2023

Land registry website being gradually restored

The land registry website will gradually be restored after its cyberattack, and in a far more user-friendly way, the government announced on Friday.

The site was hacked on March 9, with the country’s IT services stressing the online services will be gradually restored ever since.

Details of the cyber attack were not made public.

According to a government website, the land registry’s new website has been designed in a way that makes it easier for citizens to navigate, and improves communication with the department.

Part of the services will be available at a later stage once all safety checks are completed.

The new site is available at https://portal.dls.moi.gov.cy/

