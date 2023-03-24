March 24, 2023

Nicosia International Festival presents two more performances in April

vienna boys choir

The new month will bring even more cultural performances to the island and the Nicosia International Festival has two events planned.

Arriving first, on April 2, is a concert by the Vienna Boys Choir which will perform in Cyprus for the first time. The world-class children’s choir celebrates its 525th anniversary this year with a concert that also features the Cypriot soprano Chryso Makariou and the Cypriot girls’ choir Vox Venus under the direction of Eleni Kyprianou. The concert will take place at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre and tickets are already on sale (www.soldoutticketbox.com).

Just a few days later, the festival will welcome Eleni Vitali and Panagiotis Margaris in a recital that bears their special imprint on contemporary Greek music. The singer and the guitarist will perform a special recital on April 5 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre with songs from their rich discography as well as many of their favourites.

 

