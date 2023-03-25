March 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clocks go forward tonight

By Source: Cyprus News Agency088
time change

At 3am on Sunday daylight saving time (DST) period begins for 2023. Therefore clocks will spring forward one hour.

According to an announcement from the ministry of energy this is applied in all member states of the European Union.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Cyprus celebrates Greek independence day

Nikolaos Prakas

Visual Voices announces an Open Call for artists

Eleni Philippou

Three arrested in connection with stolen goods

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Large group of third-country nationals repatriated

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Lockdowns to likes: Cyprus’ youth speak out

Alix Norman

Cyprus tourism industry turns its focus on sustainability

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign