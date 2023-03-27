March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Delivery drivers hold demo after one killed on the road

By Iole Damaskinos00
wolt
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Delivery drivers in Nicosia held a demonstration on Monday following the death of a moped rider last week.

The 26-year-old driver from Bangladesh was fatally hit while riding his scooter on the job last Thursday.

The demo was held outside the offices of Peo union.

A spokesman for the union said the protest was self-organised by the drivers but fully supported by Peo, as well as unions Sek and Deok.

The drivers are asking for their safety and security at work to be taken seriously and properly regulated and for delivery workers to be afforded dignity at work.

The protest comes as collective agreement negotiations are underway to determine the exact nature of the relationship between the drivers and the online platform operators who dispatch them.

Late last year the drivers held a series of strikes over working conditions.

Related Posts

The Island Club presents the exhibition Movement Is Medicine

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Meeting in aftermath of latest sports violence

Iole Damaskinos

Illegal resident arrested in Paphos for possession of stolen tools

Staff Reporter

Public toilets damaged by explosives

Staff Reporter

Woman injured in head-on collision in Paphos

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign