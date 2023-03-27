March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Meeting in aftermath of latest sports violence

By Iole Damaskinos012
basketball hooligans

A meeting is being held at the justice ministry on Monday to discuss the latest episode of sports violence which took place at the Apollon-Anorthosis basketball match over the weekend, while two people have been arrested.

Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, speaking on CyBC radio, said the meeting will examine measures and proposals to deal with violence in stadiums.

He called Sunday’s phenomena “unacceptable” and said an action plan will be drawn up to deal with the problem at its root. Sports should not endanger human lives or put police at risk, the spokesman said.

“The minister of justice is expected to inform the President about the decisions that will be made and to complete this effort that has started,” Letymbiotis said, adding that there may have been mistakes and omissions in the handling of the problem to date.

Police meanwhile announced the arrest of two 27-year-olds, one of whom was found in possession of a half-smoked cannabis cigarette.

In the incidents which happened on Sunday at the Tassos Papadopoulos stadium in Nicosia, fans threw stones, flares and Molotov cocktails, injuring police, burning to the ground three prefab Cyprus Public Transport offices, and causing extensive damages to five police vehicles as well as other cars parked near the stadium.

The three injured officers were discharged after receiving first aid.

Police stopped two buses of Apollon fans and collected biometric data after obtaining written consent.

The 27-year-old found in possession of the half-smoked cannabis cigarette was accused in writing and released.

The other 27-year-old was arrested on the basis of a court warrant and taken into custody.

Nicosia police are continuing to search for other perpetrators.

 

Related Posts

Illegal resident arrested in Paphos for possession of stolen tools

Staff Reporter

Public toilets damaged by explosives

Staff Reporter

Woman injured in head-on collision in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Turmoil in the financial sector and Cypriot banks

Ioannis Tirkides

Today’s Weather: Localised clouds, rains after noon

Staff Reporter

Former interior minister weighs in on the refugee buildings issue

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign