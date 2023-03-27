March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusTourism

Wizz Air to launch three new routes from Larnaca to Saudi Arabia

By Nick Theodoulou00
wizz air wizzair

Cyprus is to link up with Saudi Arabia as Wizz Air will add a third jet to its base on the island.

That will open up new routes from Larnaca to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Wizz Air’s Larnaca fleet is exclusively Airbus A321neo, which the company stated is an aircraft that has a 50 per cent reduced carbon dioxide emission rate and consumes 20 per cent less fuel compared to previous aircraft models.

In February, the Hungarian airline announced a new route from Larnaca to Abu Dhabi.

