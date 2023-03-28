March 28, 2023

Doctor accused of sexual harassment released on conditions

The 73-year-old private doctor held in custody since Friday in a sexual harassment case was released on Monday with conditions, to be summoned to court at a later date.

A 24-year-old trainee in Paphos reported the incident to the police. The suspect was charged before the Paphos District Court and the case is set for hearing on September 22.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old suspect in the case of the rape of a 59-year-old woman, also in Paphos, was referred to the criminal court and the latter case is set for hearing on April 24. 

