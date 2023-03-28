March 28, 2023

Social services hotline available from Thursday

The long-awaited social services hotline 1450 will be available to the public on Thursday.

Set to operate between 8am and 5pm, it aims to work as an information point for the general public.

For the first two months, the hotline will operate on a pilot basis while staff will be constantly trained, the government said on Tuesday.

The hotline was initially slated to go live on March 8 but was delayed.

Members of the public in Cyprus can call 1450 without charge, while calls from abroad can be made at +357 22 008020 with charge.

