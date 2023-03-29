Are Meme Coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) just hype? Savvy investors swarm TMS Network (TMSN) Token presale for 700%+ gains

Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have taken the cryptocurrency market by storm, capturing the attention of both seasoned investors and those new to the game. But with their whimsical origins and seemingly arbitrary values, many wonder if these coins are just hype.

Enter TMS Network (TMSN), a new token presale that has savvy investors swarming for gains of over 700%. In this article, we’ll explore the hype around meme coins and examine whether TMSN could be the next big thing.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Created in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin (DOGE) started as a joke based on the popular “Doge” internet meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. Surprisingly, Dogecoin (DOGE) gained a large following and has since become a legitimate form of digital currency like other tokens.

However, since reaching its peak in May 2021, Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a more than 50% decline in its market capitalization. Despite its entertaining appeal, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) most significant strength lies in Dogecoin (DOGE)’s community, which values its self-mocking quality and sets it apart from other cryptocurrencies.

However, certain investors may avoid Dogecoin (DOGE) for fundamental reasons or only invest small amounts in it.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Operating on a peer-to-peer network built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a token free from central authority or intermediaries. Shiba Inu (SHIB)’s affordable price has made Shiba Inu (SHIB) ideal for microtransactions, leading to remarkable profits for many investors.

As a permanent member of the Cryptoverse Top 20, Shiba Inu (SHIB) boasts a daily trading volume of roughly half a billion dollars. This success of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is due in part to its solid reason for existence, rewarding holders with incredible returns.

With a bullish long-term outlook, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a valuable addition to any investor’s portfolio.

TMS Network (TMSN)

Investors are showing increasing interest in TMS Network (TMSN), an advanced trading platform that offers a decentralized solution for seamless trading opportunities.

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies increases, TMS Network (TMSN) presents a valuable opportunity for traders seeking to enhance their profitability and make informed trading choices. What distinguishes TMS Network (TMSN) is its versatile, user-friendly, and easily accessible platform, which operates on the Ethereum chain, offering a safer, more efficient, and transparent alternative to conventional trading platforms.

TMS Network (TMSN) offers innovative features, advanced trading tools, and a professional trading experience that eliminates inefficiencies seen in centralized exchanges. TMS Network (TMSN) benefits from blockchain’s DLT, making it more scalable, faster, efficient, and cost-effective.

TMS Network (TMSN) has already raised over half a million dollars in its ongoing presale, with its token reaching $0.046 in the second round and investors gaining over 700%.

The platform is expected to see phenomenal growth in the coming years with its innovative trading features and decentralized trading solution.

TMS Network (TMSN) prioritizes user safety by offering access to diverse asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, equities, foreign exchange, and contract for differences (CFDs), with top-of-the-line security protocols. Investors continue to exhibit confidence in TMS Network (TMSN) as it boldly forges ahead in the market.

Conclusion

Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have gained immense popularity in the cryptocurrency market, but some investors question if they’re just hype. Meanwhile, savvy investors are flocking to TMS Network (TMSN) and its decentralized trading platform, with gains of over 700% in its ongoing token presale.

TMSN offers innovative features, advanced trading tools, and top-of-the-line security protocols, making it an attractive investment for those seeking a fair and efficient trading process.

