March 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos hospital strike suspended pending minister’s visit

By Iole Damaskinos023
Paphos General Hospital

The three-hour work stoppage planned at Paphos General Hospital has been called off, public doctors’ union Pasyki, announced on Wednesday.

The work stoppage was scheduled to take place on Thursday in protest against ongoing staff shortages and unmet promises from the state.

The suspension of action, Pasyki announced, is due to the personal intervention of the health minister Popi Kanari, who asked to be given until Friday when she will visit the hospital and announce immediate solutions.

“Pasyki after informing its members of the developments, is suspending the measures, in expectation of finally [seeing] substantial solutions that will protect both patients and doctors,” the announcement states.

In addition, the union said it hoped the minister’s initiative would move the situation beyond empty state promises and towards acceptance of responsibility for current conditions at public hospitals.

If not, the union said, it will immediately reinstate and escalate measures.

 

