March 29, 2023

Stadium hooliganism: Ministers to announce measures, police seek suspect (Update)

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Cyprus football federation (Kop) said Thursday’s Apoel-Ael futsal cup final at Kition Sports Centre, will be held without fans, due to the recent incidents of violence.

The federation’s announcement stated it was thus declaring itself on board with the government’s efforts to halt violence at sporting events.

The council of ministers is meanwhile expected to announce decisions following Wednesday’s meeting on the issue.

The justice ministry already has a report in hand which was requested the day after the incidents in a meeting led by the minister.

President Nikos Christodoulides warned on Tuesday that if there was no compliance matches would be held without spectators.

The president also stated he had studied the report and “very specific decisions” will be taken.

Among the measures expected to be announced are a ban on movement of certain fans or where it is deemed necessary for security, strict application of the fan card system, increased police presence and closer supervision of clubs.

Police, meanwhile, are seeking information to help in locating Christos Alam, 25-years-old, a resident of Limassol. A judicial arrest warrant has been issued against him to facilitate investigations into violations committed outside the stadium on Sunday, including arson, assaulting police officers and use of explosives.

