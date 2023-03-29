Upcoming masterclass on intellectual property

A free upcoming masterclass teaches creatives how to protect and monetise their intellectual work.
Thinker Maker Space is organising the masterclass on Intellectual Property for Creatives on April 1, with guest speakers who will explain IP in an interactive talk and focus on the Cypriot intellectual property landscape. The event will also teach creatives how to harness IP for growth. Erica Wolfe-Murray, a UK-based IP specialist with clients like National Geographic and Disney, will share her expertise on managing and protecting your assets, as well as finding new ways to enjoy their financial benefits.
With a career spanning advertising, product and graphic design, licensing and TV production, Wolfe-Murray has been both a creative head of a design studio and the FD of an award-winning indie. She founded Lola Media in 2012 to help creative practitioners/company owners exploit their existing IP in unique ways.
She also leads CreativeUK’s acclaimed Female Founders Scale-up Programme funded by the British Film Institute/National Lottery supporting game, scripted, unscripted, VR, film, createch and branded content achieve ambitious growth. She is the author of Simple Tips, Smart Ideas: Build a Bigger Better Business – a finalist in the 2020 Business Book Awards, and is a Trustee of the Gordon Russell Design Museum.
Cyprus-based lawyer Nikoletta Epaminonda, who specialises in advising on a range of intellectual property matters, will give an overview of the Cypriot Intellectual Property Landscape.
Epaminonda advises on the full range of intellectual property matters and assists clients with the enforcement of their rights through litigation where necessary. She works with Customs to help clients with border control antipiracy measures and is often asked to provide training in relation to the identification of counterfeit goods.
Furthermore, she has experience in assisting clients with obtaining patent protection for their inventions and collaborates with a network of experienced patent attorneys. Her work in the life sciences sector complements her intellectual property background, and she is heavily involved with advising pharmaceutical companies on regulatory and compliance matters. She is currently undertaking a PhD on trade secrets at the University of Cyprus.
The event will be a blend of open-to-all and group sessions. Registration is free, but required to attend any of the sessions.
Link for event: https://makerspace.cyens.org.cy/intellectual-property-for-creatives/.
Registration to Interactive Sessions https://www.eventbrite.com/e/masterclass-intellectual-property-for-creatives-4-interactive-sessions-tickets-577075998847
Registration to 30-min Mentoring Group Sessions(5 groups) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/masterclass-intellectual-property-for-creatives-group-sessions-tickets-578428363807.