March 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cypriot students protest outside King’s College during Tatar visit

Cypriot students in London protested against Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar as he was heading to a conference at King’s College on Wednesday.

Holding Greek and Cypriot flags, students were shouting slogans such as ‘Morphou, Varosha, Kyrenia, Karavas, are ours and not Tatar’s’ and calling for Turkish troops to leave the island.

Cypriot students booed Tatar as he was passing with his car on his way to the conference, while Turkish media reported the students attempted to attack the Turkish Cypriot leader.

Tatar was cheered on by Turkish people who attended the conference.

British police were present and no violent episodes were recorded.

During the conference, Tatar mentioned the politics in the north, highlighting how Turkish Cypriots have been in favour of peace but the Greek Cypriot side continue to isolate them.

Commenting on the protest, Tatar said that it was a showcase of the Greek Cypriot mentality, which cannot even accept the voice of Turkish Cypriots being hear.

He said it was “very ugly and unbecoming.”

Among others, he expressed the belief that the university students attending the conference would understand the injustices and struggles of the Turkish Cypriot people and support them in this struggle.

During an interview with LBC radio, he said a two-state solution is realistic and crucial for Turkish Cypriots.

