Coronavirus: health ministry lifts some of remining restrictions

Four more people died from Covid-19, including a 66-year-old woman, the health ministry’s weekly report said on Friday amidst relaxations to the coronavirus protocols.

The new deaths raise the number of fatalities due to coronavirus to 1,349 since the pandemic outbreak on the island.

They concern four women, a 66-year-old and an 88-year-old who died on March 24, one aged 86 who died on March 26 and an 85-year-old who died on March 27.

During the same period, spanning March 24 to 30, 950 new infections were traced out of 54,704, resulting to a positivity rate of 1,74 per cent.

As regard hospitalisations, there are 39 people treated with coronavirus in state hospitals, one of whom is intubated.

The report came the same day as the health ministry announced a series of relaxations to the measures aiming to prevent the spread of the virus, including an end to the restrictions for visits at hospitals, health facilities and nursing homes.

Under the changes, employees to the above facilities will no longer be required to present a SafePass, meaning a vaccination certificate, a negative test or a document of recovery.

But visitors will still have to present a 24-hour negative rapid or 48-hour negative PCR test.

What changed is the age of those required to present a negative test to visit facilities treating people belonging in vulnerable groups, such as nursing homes, which was increased to 12 from 6 years.

But this requirement no longer applies for patients going to the hospitals and other health facilities for examination or tests.

People using public transport no longer have to wear face masks based on the amended decree.

Asylum seekers arriving on the island will no longer be required to isolate for 14 day, although they still have to undertake a coronavirus test upon arrival, same as the new inmates in prisons.

Meanwhile, state hospitals are no longer obliged to have two beds available for coronavirus patients.

Based on the amended decree, employees with coronavirus will not be allowed paid leave while no day off will be granted to those wishing to receive an anti-Covid jab. Employers remain liable for the implementation of coronavirus protocols that are in force, but the decree no longer provides for a mandate disinfection of spaces.

The maximum price for PCR and rapid tests is reduced to €25 from €30 and €5 from €10. The health ministry reminded the public that the maximum price for a self-test remains at €1.70 per piece and €6 for a package of five.