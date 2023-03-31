March 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Many Cypriots see refugees as a threat

By Rosie Charalambous0328
The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Influenced by skewed media reporting, many Cypriots see refugees and asylum seekers as a threat rather than an opportunity;
  • Transformative Scenarios show what could happen with regard to the Cyprus problem

Also available HERE

 

