Health minister vows to strengthen A&E department at Paphos hospital

Two more doctors are expected to be hired at the understaffed Paphos general hospital’s accidents and emergency department, Health Minister Popi Kanari said on Friday.
“The hospital has several problems, but it is staffed with competent and worthy employees,” the minister said during her visit.
“The health ministry is in direct communication with the state health services organisation (Okypy) and I am confident that solutions to the problems will be provided immediately. “
Regarding the understaffing of the accidents and emergency department of the hospital, she said Okypy had made efforts in the past to hire more medical staff. However, she explained that there was not enough interest from doctors in the positions.
“It is unfair for the hospital and for this very reason we will do our best to strengthen the accidents and emergency department with two doctors,” Kanari said, adding that people who visit the facility should receive the appropriate care.
She said the health ministry’s priorities are to resolve the problems faced by the accidents and emergency department, as well as the issues arising in the shortage of nursing staff and beds, in response to a question about the withdrawal of the bill on performing cosmetic surgery in hospitals.
“It is our duty to ensure that all hospitals, in all districts of the country, operate in a humane and efficient manner, providing quality medical services.”
Back in December, doctors working at the Paphos’ general hospital accidents and emergency department had staged a protest, claiming that at times there is only one doctor on call, adding that Limassol and Larnaca general hospitals face similar issues.
Later on Friday, the health minister is also expected to visit Polis Chrysochou hospital to assess its needs.
“We have implemented a health system that is much desired, humanitarian and solidarity-based and we should support it with all our strength,” Kanari said.
“President Nikos Christodoulides’ administration fully embraces both the philosophy and the structure of Gesy and we have an obligation to support it and offer the best possible services to patients.”