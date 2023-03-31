March 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusFeatured

Police arrest two more suspects in basketball match riot

By Nick Theodoulou058
eleutheria khamos epeisodia.width 770

Police made two more arrests in the aftermath of last weekend’s violence at a sporting event, raising the total number of suspects arrested to four.

The fallout from last Sunday’s violence at the Anorthosis-Apollon basketball semi-final at Tassos Papadopoulos Eleftheria Stadium sparked fresh debate over how – and who – is to deal with hooligans.

Police on Friday said the latest arrests – two men aged 25 and 31, both from Limassol – were made after the force secured arrest warrants against the two suspects. Another two suspects are still being sought.

Last weekend’s violence saw considerable destruction of property along with a series of injuries, too, including three officers.

The police and government faced criticism for seemingly being unable to get the situation under control, prompting cabinet to announce tough new measures.

That includes random spot checks at stadiums for alcohol and drug use.

But police unions on Thursday decried the government’s measures as “unrealistic”. They further claimed that the procedures for reporting officers are too easy and prevents them from being able to do their job.

Related Posts

Government says Unficyp should stop illegal activities in buffer zone

Antigoni Pitta

Police makes more arrests in illegal stay and forgery case

Giuliana Speranza

Cyprus News Digest: Many Cypriots see refugees as a threat

Rosie Charalambous

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Family Fun Day at Nicosia Mall

Eleni Philippou

The five best yoga spots in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign