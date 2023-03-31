The five best yoga spots in Cyprus

With a beautiful climate and stunning surroundings, may people choose Cyprus as the perfect getaway for relaxation. It’s an island perfect for forgetting about the stresses of life, and in recent years has become a real hotspot for people wanting to enjoy a yoga break.
Yoga has become a huge part of many people’s lives, particularly those who are coming out of previous hardships. It’s become a way for people to remain focused and calm about conditions such as alcohol and drug addiction, serious illnesses, and even just the everyday stresses of work.
These days, if you’re looking for Cyprus for a yoga trip, to completely kick back and relax, whether it be to stay sober, celebrate getting through an illness, or any other reason then you have options. But what are the best?
Here are five great yoga spots across the island…
Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos
Located on the western coast of Cyprus, Aphrodite Hills Resort offers a luxurious yoga experience with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. The resort offers several yoga classes, including Hatha, Vinyasa, and Yin, led by experienced instructors. The classes take place in a serene and peaceful environment, making it the perfect place to unwind and reconnect with yourself.
Yoga House, Limassol
Yoga House in Limassol is a popular yoga spot for locals and visitors alike. The studio offers a wide range of yoga classes, including Ashtanga, Kundalini, and Restorative, catering to all levels of experience. The studio’s warm and welcoming atmosphere, combined with its experienced instructors, make it a great place to start or continue your yoga journey.
Yoga Retreat Cyprus, Larnaca
For those looking for a more immersive yoga experience, Yoga Retreat Cyprus in Larnaca offers a range of retreats and workshops throughout the year. The retreats include daily yoga classes, meditation sessions, healthy meals, and activities such as hiking and beach walks. The serene location, nestled in the hills of Larnaca, provides the perfect setting for a relaxing and rejuvenating yoga experience.
Yoga in Nature, Nicosia
Yoga in Nature in Nicosia offers a unique yoga experience, combining the benefits of yoga with the beauty of nature. The classes take place in different outdoor locations around the city, such as parks and gardens, allowing participants to connect with nature and breathe in the fresh air. The studio offers a variety of classes, including Hatha, Vinyasa, and Yin, making it suitable for all levels.
The Retreat Spa, Limassol
The Retreat Spa in Limassol is a luxurious yoga spot, offering a range of yoga classes and wellness services. The studio’s serene and peaceful atmosphere, combined with its experienced instructors, make it the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate. The spa also offers a range of wellness services, including massages, facials, and body treatments, making it the ultimate destination for a wellness retreat.