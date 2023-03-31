March 31, 2023

Trilateral meeting with Greece and Israel underway

Foreign Ministers Constantinos Kombos, Nikos Dendias and Eli Cohen at the Presidential Palace

The trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Greece and Israel began on Friday morning at the Presidential Palace.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos met his Greek and Israeli counterparts Nikos Dendias and Eli Cohen, alongside delegations from each country.

This is the third political dialogue meeting at foreign ministry level between the three countries, with the Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral cooperation mechanism being the most advanced.

As significant progress has already been made in establishing the cooperation framework of the three countries in numerous areas, the focus is now on defining the next steps with the aim of further strengthening and deepening the cooperation, as well as expanding the synergy network in the region.

The three foreign ministers were received by President Nikos Christodoulides at 10am.

They are expected to make statements around noon.

Later on in the day, Kombos is also scheduled for a private meeting with Dendias.

