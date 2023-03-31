March 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Environment

Two Cyprus schools to take part in EU sustainability competition

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Kokkinochoria gymnasium and lyceum won a national school competition ‘Think Smart, Create Green’ and will compete in the international final competition in May 2023, an announcement said on Friday.

According to the announcement from Frederick University who implemented the program, the competition was held for the third year by the European Network of Universities EU-CONEXUS.

The national competition took place on March 28 at Frederick University in Nicosia and within its framework, a national jury evaluated the proposals of the six finalists in the two categories of the competition: students aged 12-14 who were invited to create teams with their teachers and turn their school into a sustainable green building by creating a 3D model with sustainable and biodegradable materials and students aged 14-16 who were asked to transform an existing area of their city into a smart and sustainable one by creating a model on the computer.

The national jury included Green party leader Charalambos Theopemptou, Director of the Educational Sciences program at Frederick University Chrysanthi Katzi, Assistant Professor of the university’s architecture program Grigoris Kalnis, the deputy director of admissions Loukia Nardi, and Vasilios Papasotiriou, a student of the Department of Architectural Engineering.

“I am really impressed by the presentations of not only the winning teams but those who participated. They created great mock-ups and models to suggest solutions for proper building behaviour and management. The involvement of students in competitions such as EU-CONEXUS is a wonderful opportunity to develop useful skills and raise awareness of sustainable development issues. Warm congratulations to the teams that stood out and to all the schools that participated,” said Mr. Theopemptou.

