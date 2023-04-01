April 1, 2023

Free world cinema nights in Larnaca

By Eleni Philippou00
The Larnaca Cinema Society is back with more film nights showcasing independent and foreign cinema. In a collaboration with the European Parliament Office in Cyprus, the society presents films competing in the LUX 2023 Audience Award category, starting with a Spanish-language film.

Alcarràs will be screened on Monday at the Municipal Skala Theatre and won the Best Film award at the Berlin International Film Festival 2022. The film follows the life of a family of peach farmers in a small village in Catalonia as it changes when the owner of their large estate dies and his lifetime heir decides to sell the land, suddenly threatening their livelihood. Screened in its original Catalan and Spanish languages, April 3’s event will include subtitles in Greek and will be followed by a 15-minute discussion.

All of the Larnaca Cinema Society’s free film nights include this short discussion and happen on Mondays. The next film screening will be on April 10 and will showcase the film Triangle of Sadness, which was filmed in Greece. The movie won the Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and was nominated for three Academy Awards.

Carl and Yaya, a couple of influencers, are the protagonists of the film who are invited onboard a luxury cruise ship alongside a group of out-of-touch wealthy people. The situation takes an unexpected turn when a brutal storm hits the ship. This film is in a variety of languages including English, Swedish, German, French, Greek, Tagalog and Akan. As always, the upcoming Larnaca Cinema Society screening will include subtitles in Greek.

 

Larnaca Cinema Society Screenings

Film screenings of foreign cinema. April 3 and 10. Municipal Skala Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-434793

