April 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire damages Larnaca house

By Staff Reporter084
fire engine 05
File photo

A fire that broke out over the weekend in Larnaca damaged an abandoned house, the fire service said on Sunday.

Three fire engines responded to the call at around 3.15pm on Saturday.

However, the abandoned house, which is a property of the antiquities department, was severely damaged.

The fire service and the police will carry out investigations on Sunday to determine the exact causes that led to the fire.

