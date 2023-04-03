April 3, 2023

Cyprus Forum Cities aspires to shape future cities

April 3, 2023
An innovative conference is coming this week in Cyprus with the goal of showcasing new practices in both urban and rural developments.

The Cyprus Forum Cities is the unification of the “2040” series organised by Oxygono in a single forum, one of the largest local government conferences in Cyprus.

This year, at the Cyprus Forum Cities, several panels will be held, at least one for each region of Cyprus, including Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos, Famagusta and various rural areas. In addition, other panels will also be held which will be relevant to all areas.

Each panel will be undertaken by at least one institution which will act as a knowledge partner and will comprise Cypriot and foreign politicians, technocrats, academics and people from civil society.

The aim of the Cyprus Forum Cities is, through high-level discussions, to provide an opportunity for the formation of a long-term plan for the development of the cities and rural areas of Cyprus.

In addition, Cyprus Forum Cities will also try to assist the municipalities and communities themselves to develop new dynamics and technologies for the benefit of all people.

Finally, it will contribute to strengthening the relations between the local government and Cyprus citizens.

The Cyprus Forum Cities will take place in Limassol on April 7-8 with an interesting agenda and it’s free of charge.

A mix of public and private sector experts, through a holistic approach to the challenges facing local government, Cyprus Forum Cities will showcase a diverse European and Cypriot expertise in areas such as sustainable development of local government, circular economy, sustainable mobility, energy and environment, sustainable tourism, maritime and blue growth.

Lastly, one of the goals of the conference is to contribute to shaping the local self-government of the future, through the necessary foundation of synergies between the public, private sector and civil society.

There will be an opportunity for participants to network with the main aim of developing sustainable programmes for the benefit of citizens.

