April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disy MP Karoullas announces party leadership candidacy

By Jonathan Shkurko00
George Karoullas
File photo: George Karoullas

Disy MP George Karoullas announced on Monday that he will be running for the position of vice president of the party on May 6, “guided by the principles and values of the Democratic Rally.”

“I am putting my name forward in a strong Disy in order to contribute to our society and our country,” he said.

“For some time now, I have been working to promote new housing programmes for young refugee couples and young couples in the Famagusta district.

“Recently I also sent a proposal to the education ministry calling for the establishment of a programme of social support for young couples.”

Karoullas was elected as an MP in 2016 and re-elected in 2021. Among his notable achievements, he helped the establishment of regulations for commissioned and non-commissioned officers of the National Guard and the implementation legislative measures to limit desertion.

He was also involved in the reform of local government.

Related Posts

Minister: Government is doing all it can to reach CoLA agreement (Updated)

Iole Damaskinos

Easter workshops and events at CyHerbia Botanical Park

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus fashion designer living his childhood dream

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus 4.0: Andrie Penta

Panis Pieri

1.7 million square metres on the island classified as ‘dangerous’ says Unficyp

Iole Damaskinos

January tourism revenue more than double that in 2022

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign