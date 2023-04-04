April 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

3.8 million overnight stays booked in Cyprus last year through online platforms

By Jonathan Shkurko0234
ayia napa tourism cyprus business now tourists famagusta 2

A total of 3.796 million overnight stays were booked in Cyprus in 2022 through online platforms such as Airbnb, Booking, Expedia or TripAdvisor, Eurostat figures released on Tuesday showed.

However, the number did not reach levels seen prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Eurostat, 2019 saw a total of 4.241 million nights booked by tourists in online platforms.

In 2020, the first year covered by Covid-19 restrictions, the number decreased to 1.352 million, rising to 2.685 million in 2021.

Moreover, Cyprus saw a total of 1.6 million nights booked during the third quarter of 2022.

The most popular European destinations for short-term rental accommodation booked via online platforms during the same period were Jadranska Hrvatska in Croatia, with 20 million nights, the French region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur with 11 million and the Spanish region of Andalucía with 10 million.

In addition to that, during the fourth quarter of 2022, guests spent around 97 million nights in short-term rental accommodation in the EU.

This corresponds to a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2021.

Related Posts

Christodoulides welcomes Spanish PM to the palace

Elias Hazou

Blackout in the north blamed on ‘sabotage’

Nick Theodoulou

Parents say twice-yearly exams already costing students uni places

Antigoni Pitta

This Easter we are by the side of everyone in need, supporting the Cyprus Red Cross!

Press Release

Cypriot writer on Commonwealth shortlist 

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Solution needs to be found’ for teen in adult mental health unit

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign