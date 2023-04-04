April 4, 2023

First Cyprus Music Video Festival on its way

By Eleni Philippou037
cult experiences

Limassol-based community Cult Experiences is organising the very first Cyprus Music Video Festival which will take place on April 22 at ETHAL Limassol. The day will celebrate the art of video and gather video creatives and lovers to highlight selected music videos, present awards and dance the night away.

“The Cyprus Music Video Festival is the most important film festival for music video creators and enthusiasts in Cyprus,” say the organisers. “Our purpose is to celebrate the art of music video making. We bring the best music videos to the big screen and top that with a music jamming after-event. Our festival is under Cult Experiences, which helps stylists, costume designers, producers, directors, actors, screenwriters, musicians and many other artists showcase their voices.”

The event will begin with a networking session, followed by music video screenings and red-carpet interviews. Then the awards ceremony will highlight the videos that have the best choreography, lyrics, director and cinematography, among other categories. Finally, a live jam session will add even more music to the night.

Those who want to submit a music video can use FilmFreeway to send in their participation request. Tickets for the festival will be announced at a later date along with the panel of judges for this first edition.

 

Cyprus Music Video Festival

1st edition of annual festival. April 22. ETHAL, Limassol. www.cyprusmusicvideofestival.com

 

