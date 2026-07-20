The Cyprus petrol station owners’ association on Monday called on President Nikos Christodoulides to intervene over a transport ministry decree that will see at least 80 per cent of petrol tankers immobilised due to a change in the law.

“Based on the decree, our tankers must be immobilised immediately,” association chairman Savvas Prokopiou said.

Prokopiou added that according to the decree, an estimated 80 to 90 per cent of tankers must be immobilised.

He stressed that it would take time to implement the necessary procedures to align with the decree.

“We, as petrol station owners, fully accept this decree as a concept, we simply request that because we have not reached an agreement and have not found a solution with the minister, the immediate intervention of the president of the Republic to provide a solution, because imposing a decree does not ensure safety,” he said.

He further said that the necessary infrastructure to implement the decree was lacking, advocating for the immediate establishment of a competent agency to certify tankers.

“We are aware of any risks that may exist – or may not exist – but this requires a certain process and some time,” he said.

The petrol station owners will hold a protest on Tuesday which is set to start from the parking lot of the GSP stadium at 10am and then continue towards the presidential palace via Iosif Street and Athalassas Avenue.