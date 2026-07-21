A new QR code for Cyprus’ agricultural and farming products that will allow consumers access to information such as origin and quality, adds value to every product, which is particularly important for Cyprus as it cannot produce in bulk but can promote characteristics that contribute to competitiveness and resilience, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said on Tuesday.

Presenting the new national quality certification system to agricultural and producer organisations, professors and representatives of state services and authorities, Panayiotou said the initiative was taken in the framework of the strategy for the development of the primary sector.

She said the new system met the rising demand of consumers for transparency and gained their trust, thus opening new prospects for producers.

“For a country like Cyprus, quality is a strategic choice, as it cannot compete in production bulk, but can create greater value through quality, authenticity, innovation and reliability of its products,” she said.

The new national quality mark, she added, was “the identity of Cypriot products, the proof that behind every product there is a producer who responsibly invests in quality, food safety, protection of the environment and constant improvement”.

It also aspired to become a “strong ambassador” for Cyprus abroad, as the products would be more recognisable, which would create new opportunities for exports.

For the producers, participation in the system means advantages in investments, upgrading and modernisation, along with incentives that will encourage more producers to join.

Apart from the QR code’s access to origin, certification and quality information, a star system would indicate other criteria, such as food safety and environmental footprint.