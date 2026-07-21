Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Tuesday made a ‘surprise’ visit to the central prisons, less than 48 hours after inmates there started a fire that led to one officer being hospitalised with inhalation problems.

During the visit, the minister was also shown the infamous Wing Four where the fire took place.

“The damage has been repaired, and the wing is operating normally,” an official statement said.

Fitiris met prison personnel and management, and was briefed on various matters – including staffing shortages, work conditions and the perennial overpopulation issues.

The minister also met Pasydy union reps for prison wardens, “listening to their views and recommendations”.

Fitiris was informed about the actions taken since Sunday night’s incident and “gave instructions for the constant monitoring of security matters and for the best possible functioning of the central prison at this difficult time”.

On Sunday evening, three inmates at the maximum-security wing deliberately set fire to their cells and a corridor, according to prison authorities.

A prison warden was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and the wing was evacuated.

The incident prompted renewed calls to address overcrowding at the facility.