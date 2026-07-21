British Cypriot member of parliament Nesil Caliskan has been moved to Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s new “No 10 North” as part of his new initiative to move government offices from London to Manchester.

Caliskan has since May been the United Kingdom’s parliamentary undersecretary of state for devolution, local growth and communities, with that role having previously been a part of the country’s housing ministry.

However, British Lord Privy Seal Angela Smith announced on Tuesday that Caliskan’s office would be transferred from the housing ministry to the new “No 10 north” structure.

“To ensure places are at the very heart of government strategy, the prime minister is establishing No 10 North as the engine room of devolution and good growth in every postcode, across government and the wider economy,” she said.

She added that the move will ensure “that local economic growth policy and regional empowerment are no longer isolated from one another”, thereby “establishing No 10 North as the dominant driver of the UK’s economy”.

The name No 10 North is a reference to the UK prime minister’s official residence, 10 Downing Street in London, with Burnham having said that the plan to relocate government offices and functions to Manchester will constitute “the biggest rebalancing of power our country has ever seen”.

He added that No 10 North will be the “nerve centre of a rewired Britain”, though on this front, he has faced criticism from opposition figures, with Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch saying that Burnham “doesn’t know what to do so he wants to pass the problem to someone else”.

Caliskan represents the London constituency of Barking, and was appointed to the undersecretary role by Burnham’s predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer, in May.

Burnham became prime minister on Monday.