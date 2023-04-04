April 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New Easter competition and special offers from Alphamega

By Press Release02
Alphamega Easter 2023

This Easter, Alphamega Hypermarkets will continue to reward customers’ loyalty, via extremely competitive offers on a wide range of high-quality branded products, as well as by launching a big new competition.

Alphamega shoppers will be able to take part in a huge draw to win six BBQ grills, with a total value of €12,600, and enjoy a unique, high-quality cooking experience this Easter. While using the Alphamega Family Card, with every purchase of over €50 on a single receipt from the Hypermarket’s butcher’s, customers will automatically enter a draw to win one of the three Napoleon Prestige 500 grills, valued at €2,350 each, or one of the three Kamado Joe Classic II grills, valued at €1,850 each.

The competition, co-organised with Two Guys BBQ, kicked off on April 3, and runs till Holy Saturday, April 15.

Over this period, Alphamega will also offer a wide range of products at very attractive prices. Fresh produce and products of excellent quality from all categories, will make this year’s Easter celebrations even more special for children and adults alike.

At the same time, via its promotional campaign: “We’re knocking down prices”, Alphamega Hypermakets will keep providing shoppers with a wide range of popular, branded products at very low prices.

This Easter, enjoy your holiday with rich, flavourful dishes from Alphamega Hypermarkets!

