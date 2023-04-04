April 4, 2023

Race is on for top positions in Disy

By Andria Kades085
Disy members on Tuesday submitted candidacies for the party leadership positions set to go to the vote in May, as party leader Annita Demetriou heralded the increased interest for the posts.

“Collectively and united, we are moving forward to ensure the present and future of our party, with a strong Disy,” Demetriou said at the party headquarters buzzing with excitement as candidates declared their ambitions.

Over 50 candidacies were submitted for Disy’s political bureau which has 25 available posts.

Disy MP Efthymios Diplaros, former Disy MP Sotiris Sampson and Michalis Sofocleous, who is a member of Disy’s executive branch, submitted their candidacy for the deputy leadership post.

Meanwhile, there were seven candidacies for the vice president position. These were Disy MPs Savia Orphanidou, Fotini Tsiridou and Georgios Karoullas, as well as former government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Xenia Constantinou (member of Disy’s executive branch), Onisiforous Iordanous (member of the party’s political bureau) and Michalis Michail (former chairman of CyBC).

Submissions were made between 9am and 1pm.

“Disy will continue to move forward and it cannot be threatened,” Demetriou noted. She added the party will continue in the same direction.

