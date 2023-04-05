Today’s Weather: Variable with rain and winds

April 5, 2023

On Wednesday the weather will be mostly clear in the morning n the eastern half of the island while in the west and mountainous areas it will be mostly cloudy with rains expected. Increased clouds and isolated rains are expected to develop later in the east and southeast. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort gradually become at times strong to very strong, up to 6 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 22 C in the interior, the south, north and east coasts, 20 C on the west coast, and 12 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday night there will be increased clouds in the mountains, the west and the north. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort, at times strong, up to 5 Beaufort on the southeast and northwest coasts The sea will be very rough. Temperatures will drop to 9 C in the interior, 11 C on the southeast, east and north coasts, 13 C on the remaining coasts and 3 C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather will be mostly sunny, with temporarily increased clouds mainly in the west and in the mountains. On Saturday the weather will turn mostly cloudy.

Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably remaining close to average for the season.

