Documentary has Cyprus premiere

By Eleni Philippou00
overcomingweb

On the 20th anniversary of the opening of crossing points in Cyprus, the documentary film Overcoming is coming to Cyprus to tell a unique tale of its islanders. As a local production, the film tells the inspiring story of Cypriot women, queers, and antimilitarist men challenging militarism and gender norms. On April 22 Overcoming will be screened at the Goethe-Institut, followed by a brief discussion.

Through diverse interviews, the film explores how the opening and closing of the checkpoints, as the sole passageways between north and south, have impacted the lives of Cypriots while revealing their struggles against the ongoing division of the island and their efforts towards a more united future.

Written by Besire Paralik and Firuzan Nalbantoğlu and translated by a number of Cypriots, the film is a collaborative effort of Cyprus residents across the divide. Lasting just a few minutes over an hour, the film screening will be free for the public to attend in an effort to share unique stories.

 

Overcoming

Documentary-film screening premiere. April 22. Goethe-Institut Cyprus, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Free. [email protected]

 

