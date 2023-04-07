April 7, 2023

Sakura saplings in full bloom

By Nikolaos Prakas022
Another 21 sakura saplings are in bloom at the Kampos park in the Paphos village, bringing the total to 45 trees, the Japanese Embassy in Cyprus announced on Friday.

“While the trees are still in their sapling stage, we hope that they will soon grow tall and strong to offer spectacular views on par with those in Japan,” the embassy statement said.

They added that the sakura, or cherry blossom, is an iconic symbol of Japan, which represents the transience of life and the beauty of nature.

“It is a tradition in Japan to go out and enjoy full-bloomed sakura trees. Today millions of people from all over the world travel to Japan every year to witness this spectacular event,” the statement added.

The park in Kampos was created in 2022, with the help of the embassy and the local authorities.

“We hope that this park brings hope for a brighter future and promotes the friendship between Cyprus and Japan,” the statement said.

The sakura blossoms are expected to be at their peak next week (starting April 10).

This year’s trees were donated by the Embassy of Japan, MUFG Investor Services, and Furuno Cyprus Ltd.

“The Embassy expresses its gratitude to Kampos village that embraces the project and their continuous efforts to care for and help the trees flourish, as well as the forestry department and Dentros Ltd for their expertise and execution of the planting,” the statement said.

Individuals interested in supporting the project can adopt a tree for a year.

For more information on the tree adoption, contact Kampos Community Council at 22-942450 or the secretary of the council, Foula Papadopoulou, at 99-492400.

